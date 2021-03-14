Breaking down COVID-19 vaccine safety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — 86-year-old Homer Taylor got his second vaccine shot last week.

He said he can’t describe how relieved he is.

“It meant the world to me”, Taylor said. “It meant that I stood a chance against this dreaded disease.”

For him and 81-year-old Gene West, it’s like they’ve gotten part of their lives back, and they’re hoping this means they can get back out on the town, with some caution, soon.

“I’m going back to dancing”, Taylor said.

“I’ve got freedom now”, West said. “I can go to dinner when I want to.”

Two weeks after your second shot, the CDC says you’re fully vaccinated. And now, the experts agree that means you can socialize with fellow vaccinated folks or with your close family even if they’re not vaccinated from less than six weeks apart.

But they also point out, you still need to be cautious. The vaccines aren’t 100% effective.

“There’s a small chance, a five percent chance, that you can still be infected, and there’s a small chance that you get infected and you spread the infection to others.”

If you get exposed to COVID after being vaccinated, you no longer need to quarantine or get tested, unless you get symptoms. However, in public, until more people get vaccinated, you still need to follow those same safety guidelines.

“You should continue to avoid crowds, continue to wear masks and social distance when you are visiting people with multiple households.”