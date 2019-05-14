Update: Body discovered in pond at the Plainview Country Club identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff) [ + - ] Video

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) - The body of a Hispanic male who was found floating in a pond on the golf course of the Plainview Country Club Monday afternoon has been identified as Victor Manuel Alvarez Jr. of Plainview.

According to a Plainview Police Department press release, Alvarez Jr. was reported as a missing person by family members on Saturday, May 11.

Captain Manuel Balderas, a spokesperson for the Plainview Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the scene just before 2:00 p.m.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Lubbock Fire Department's dive team was able to recover Alvarez Jr.'s body from the pond, according to the press release.

Balderas said the body will be taken to Lubbock where an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death.

The following is the press release from the Plainview Police Department:

At approximately 1:52 PM the Plainview Police Department responded to the Plainview Country Club Golf course in reference to a deceased person. Officers arrived to find what looked to be a human body floating in a pond. The Lubbock Fire Department Dive team has responded to assist in recovering the body.

At 5:24 PM the Lubbock Fire Department was able to recover the body of a Hispanic male. He was identified as Victor Manuel Alvarez Jr. of Plainview. Victor was reported as a missing person on 05/11/2019, by family members.

Justice of the Peace Sharon Collins ordered an autopsy, which will be held in Lubbock on 05/14/2019. At this time it’s too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death.