Blue Bell ice cream licker suspect identified as a juvenile with Lufkin ties

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The suspect in the “Blue Bell licking” case has been identified, according to police, and Nacogdoches detectives have spoken her.

Authorities say she is a juvenile from San Antonio with ties to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family. Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Authorities had been looking for the woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in a Walmart display case after video of the act went viral.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin, Texas.

They released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28, the same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

The girl could face a charge of tampering with a consumer product, which comes with a two to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, Lufkin police said in a statement to NBC News.

