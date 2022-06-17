BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – It was great being able to catch up with Pastor Donnie Jackson. He says he’s excited they are building the walls again to Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Last time, FOX 44’s Jessica Rivera spoke with Donnie days after a tornado hit the area. The church had no roof and the community has been in recovery mode ever since.

Donnie Jackson happily informed FOX 44 today the church now has a new frame. Donnie says he is blessed that the Salado community helped however they could during a difficult time.

He says since the tornado hit Salado, they grew closer as a community. Tonight, the Erwin’s performed at the Crossroads Church for a benefit concert to aid with reconstruction of the Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

“Sometimes it takes those kind of things just to bring people closer together. So many people in that community that have been there for a long time, we’re all like family. And they drop below the church, all of that family that are home to a wife down. Those people I grew up with, and so we’re all like family.” Says Donnie Jackson, Pastor at Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Once again, Donnie wants to thank everyone who has helped, not just the church but also the community.

He also is looking forward to future plans for the church.