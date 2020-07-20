Bailey County officials confirm first case of COVID-19 at Muleshoe nursing home; announces second death related to virus

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials in Bailey County have confirmed the first positive COVID-19 patient in Parkview Nursing Care Center, that according to a press release from the Bailey County Attorney’s Office.

Officials said two other symptomatic people were tested for the virus. Their results are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The release said on Wednesday, July 21, Parkview, with help from Muleshoe Area Medical Center (MAMC) and Bailey County EMS, will test all residents and staff. Parkview will also set up a wing of its facility to house positive COVID-19 residents.

Officials said Bailey County, the City of Muleshoe, MAMC, and the Texas Department of State Health Services continues to work closely with Parkview on how to best respond.

In the same release, Bailey County also announced its second death related to COVID-19.

The Muleshoe / Bailey County Office of Emergency Management said there have been 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bailey County, 126 of those cases have recovered.

More from MyHighPlains.com: