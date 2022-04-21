ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were hospitalized following a B-1B Lancer fire at Dyess Air Force Base Wednesday night.

A press release from Dyess AFB states the aircraft, “caught fire during routine engine maintenance while parked on the flightline.”

It’s unknown how the two individuals were injured, but they were taken to Hendrick Medical Center South to receive treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

“Ensuring the safety and welfare of all Airmen and members of Team Dyess is top priority for America’s Lift and Strike base,” the press release explains.

No further information on this incident has been released.