Award winning-author, EPCC English Professor publishes new book, Sets example for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Award-winning author and English professor at El Paso Community College, Lawrence Welsh, published a new poetry book about borderlands.

Welsh has set an example of how EPCC faculty are dynamic individuals who bring theory and practice to life to inspire students in the classroom, EPCC officials said.

“EPCC’s professors not only teach in the classroom as accomplished academics, many are also successful in their respective professional fields,” EPCC officials said.

As a result, students benefit from a wealth of real-world experience that faculty are able to share.

“EPCC has numerous professors who are accomplished authors, artists and researchers in their respective fields who serve as strong role models for their students. When students take a course with a professor like Lawrence Welsh, they not only benefit from their academic knowledge but learn from their professional accomplishments as well.” Blayne Primozich, Dean of Communication & Performing Arts at the Valle Verde Campus

Released earlier this week, “American Skull” is Welsh’s 13th published collection of poetry. His writing has also appeared in more than 300 other publications. Welsh’s work has received awards including the Southwest Book Award, the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award, the Bardsong Press Celtic Voice Writing Award in Poetry, and numerous other recognitions.

Welsh uses both his experience and writing to inspire the students he teaches, EPPC officials said.

As a published poet and writer, I impact students in the classroom by not only helping them master the fundamentals of good writing, but by showing them that the journey towards self-improvement is a lifelong pursuit Lawrence Welsh, English Professor at EPCC

Welsh’s experience is similar to students in his classroom, Welsh said.

A first-generation Irish American, Welsh was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles. He was able to attend El Camino College and California State University, Long Beach, by working as a supermarket grocery clerk at Safeway for ten years. During that time, he also served as a journalist for two college newspapers. Midway through his junior year, Welsh started working as a reporter for the Pulitzer-Prize winning Daily Breeze newspaper in L.A. County.

“He is a mentor and a role model who is a living example of how an English degree can lead students into a prosperous career,” EPCC officials said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.