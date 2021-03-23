Annova LNG scraps plans for pipeline project in Port of Brownsville

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO) —The Annova LNG gas terminal announced the end of their project for the fracking site at the Port of Brownsville after a 6-year-long battle with the surrounding community, including environmentalists and indigenous tribes.

“Annova LNG is not going forward because of years and years of community opposition,” said Rebekah Hinojosa, the gulf coast campaign representative of the environmental group, the Sierra Club.

LNG stands for liquified natural gas, and Annova LNG was met with backlash with multiple court hearings and protests from the Brownsville community.

“The Point Isabel School District even went as far as to stop a tax subsidy for the project,” said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa said that fracking is known to cause earthquakes, water contamination, and air pollution, which caused concerns for the neighboring Laguna Atascosa wildlife preserve.

“Home to really critical endangered species…Like the endangered Ocelot, the Aplomado falcon,” said Hinojosa.

The Port of Brownsville released a statement regretting the loss of Annova LNG:

“The Port of Brownsville regrets Monday’s announcement that Annova LNG will not be moving forward with its proposed LNG export facility at the port. The project offered significant job and economic development opportunities for the entire Rio Grande Valley community over many decades. We appreciate our work with the Annova team and their partnership throughout the process.”

Annova LNG released a statement saying that the global market caused its cancelation despite the behind-the-scenes protesting from the area.

Juan Mancias, chairman of the Esto’k Gna or Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe of Texas said that money is not everything.

“Where they’re setting these LNG’s are village sites, village sites are our people,” said Mancias. “They don’t realize they might be digging up somebody’s ancestors—and if they do…they don’t care!”

Mancias is a part of the original tribes of the Rio Grande Valley whose history is a part of the land, but he said scaredness is not a priority for big fossil fuel business.

“Fossil fuel companies disregard all of this—in other words, they’re ready to continue the culture defacement and erasure of the tribes,” said Mancias.

Although Annova LNG has canceled their pipeline…Texas LNG and Rio Grande LNG are still working to set-up theirs.

Both Hinojosa and Mancias said though this a victory, the fight is not over yet.