DALLAS (AP) — Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion, who founded the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has died.

She was 81.

Cody Hartley, director of the O’Keeffe museum, said in a statement that Marion died Tuesday in California.

He called her a “passionate arts patron, determined leader, and generous philanthropist.”

Marion and her husband, John Marion, established the museum in 1997.

She served as the chair of the board of trustees until 2016.