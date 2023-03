Robinson (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has ended the Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Robinson. DPS says the teen has been found.

Police said the teenager left home voluntarily with a young woman Thursday afternoon. She was last seen in the 500 block of Celeste Drive.

Police are not saying at this time where the girl was found or anything about the woman she originally left with.