Amarillo Matters Gets $15,000 from Lubbock Chamber PAC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Lubbock Chamber Political Action Committee is donating $15,000 to Amarillo Matters to support the advocacy for the proposed veterinary school in Amarillo at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

The $90 million needed to build the school has already been raised, so this money is for Amarillo Matter to advocate for the school in Austin during the new legislative session.

"Our goal down there is to get the operational support necessary, from the State of Texas, to pay for the first two years of operations for the vet school," Amarillo Matters President Jason Herrick told us. "We have to be proactive in showing people what the needs of our region are, so that's what this effort is going to go towards."

Texas has the highest density of cattle in the country, but among the top ten most populous states, ranks last in cattle to vet ratio.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said this school is about more than Amarillo, it will benefit the entire region and state.

"We have one vet school, and have had for decades, to serve our entire statewide population. That vet school only provides 25% of vets that are licensed every year," Mayor Nelson said. "So 75% of Texas veterinarians that are licensed every year have to go out of state to get educated."

The goal of the vet school is to keep those students in Texas, something both Amarillo and Lubbock can agree on.

"I am so proud of the partnership we have with Lubbock," Mayor Nelson said. "It's been a long time, maybe never, since we had this kind of opportunity to work together."