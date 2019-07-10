Alligator stolen from Oklahoma wildlife rescue center

HOCHATOWN, Okla. – Game wardens are hunting for answers in a bizarre theft.

An alligator was abducted from a rescue in far southeast Oklahoma.

Authorities in Hochatown are trying to find the animal and those responsible.

Tammy Virgin, the owner and operator of the Hochatown rescue and petting zoo, said ‘Petrie’ the alligator used to live inside of a pool outside of the facility until someone stole him early Saturday morning.

“Walked by Petrie’s pen to give him his morning treats, and Petrie wasn’t in there,” Virgin said. “For someone to just take him, it’s not fair.”

Petrie was taken to the rescue three years ago. Someone dropped him off in a tote. Since then, Virgin has been working to rehabilitate him.

“He had the whole bottom jaw from here all the way up on him was completely gone,” she said.

