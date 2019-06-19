Alligator caught wandering through West Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — An alligator was on the loose Sunday afternoon, and took a stroll through a neighborhood before getting caught by Animal Service. One-year-old, Allie the Alligator, visited houses along Lola Avenue & 17th Street after she escaped her owner’s pen.

“We quickly picked her up, without any incidents, but this could have been bad because alligators can be very dangerous,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Shelter. “Not to mention owning an alligator is illegal.”

Under city ordinances and Texas law, owning wild animals, including alligators, is prohibited. The only exceptions are for permits explicitly allowing alligators for farming purposes.

“It’s there for a reason. These guys have an incredible bite, and their jaw is one of the most powerful in the nation,” Greene said. “A lot of people take pets like this because it’s like a badge of honor, but they don’t understand the danger it represents to citizens at large.”

The alligator is expected to be voluntarily surrendered in the coming weeks, and will be sent to a rescue equipped to deal with her needs