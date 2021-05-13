A storm chaser gets pulled over and this is what happened

HOUSON (CW39) There are a lot of crazy storm chaser videos out there, but do they ever get pulled over for speeding?
This guy did and filmed the entire incident on his phone.
You see him show the cop video of the twister he’s chasing, they talk about it, and then the officer walks away.
