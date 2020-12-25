80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New outbreak data released on Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that 80 employees between two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two locations:
- Aurora: 20 positive cases, 16 probable cases
- Colorado Springs: 60 positive cases, 9 probable
The total cases between the 2 locations is 80 confirmed positives and 25 probable cases.
CDPHE said the outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location.
Both locations opened on Nov. 20.
The outbreak data is released weekly on Wednesdays.
