4-year-old drowns at SPI, officials say

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, March 12, at around 8:30 p.m. South Padre Island police and fire officials responded to a call of a “possible drowning”, according to a press release.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and Surf Circle, officers discovered that a 4-year old boy was unresponsive in the swimming pool.

“A parent found the young child in the swimming pool, pulled him out, and immediately attempted to resuscitate the child,” stated the press release.

SPI medics transported the child to Valley Regional Hospital, shortly after arrival he was pronounced dead.

According to the city of South Padre Island, the boy was with his family visiting from Brownsville. It’s believed that the boy wandered away from his parents.

“The South Padre Island Police Department is currently investigating the incident and gathering more information. No further information is available.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.