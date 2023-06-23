Fort Cavazos (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person operating the vehicle that struck and killed Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker.

On June 11, 2023, Staff Sgt. Rucker was struck and killed by what was believed to be a gray sedan in the 1900 block of East Elms Road, near W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 2:31 a.m. that day. The preliminary investigation indicated that two motorcycles were going west on East Elms Road, when the victim dropped an item in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to get the item. While the victim was trying to pick up the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Rucker was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos.

Any person having information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fort Cavazos Criminal Investigations Division Office at 254-287-2722, or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also go online here or here.

The Army CID announcement said the payout of cash rewards for information leading to the identification of the vehicle and operator of the vehicle is contingent upon the accuracy and value of the information provided and the actions taken based upon the information provided. Military and federal employees are typically not eligible for rewards unless the information provided is separate and distinct from, and did not interfere with, their assigned duties. The reward offer expires on June 15, 2024.