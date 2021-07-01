10-year-old Texas girl played dead as her parents and sister were killed, facetimed relatives to call 911

HOUSTON (KETK) – Police in Houston are on the hunt for the shooter who killed a couple and their 6-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

The shooting was at an apartment complex in southwest Houston and investigators say the father answered a knock at the door from a man and he forced his way inside.

A 10-year-old girl inside the apartment played dead during the shooting and later FaceTimed relatives around 10:30 p.m. saying she had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the girl’s mother, father, and 6-year-old sister dead.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A 1-year-old boy was also in the apartment but was unharmed. The girl told police that the shooter put the baby on the couch before opening fire.

The couple has an eight-year-old son, but he was not home at the time of the shooting.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, police have an idea who the shooter is, but did not say how he might have known the family.