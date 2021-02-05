DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Region 16 honored area school counselors as part of National School Counselors Week.

They held a special program at the main Region 16 campus on Bell St. in Amarillo.

The organization took time to highlight Dumas ISD for receiving the CREST Award.

“A lot of times the work we do goes unnoticed it’s just between the counselor and the student, and so people don’t always know the great things that we do and the successes that we have with students,” said Tonie Crawford, Dumas ISD elementary counselor.

CREST stands for ‘Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas.’ The award is given by the Texas School Counselors Association.