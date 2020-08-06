Region 16 announces Elementary, Secondary Teachers of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teachers of the year.

Every fall, 40 Regional Teachers of the Year are selected, one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions in Texas.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Katherine George from Spearman ISD.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year is Lori Garrett from Dumas ISD.

This year’s winners will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher-Of-The-Year ceremony in October.

More from MyHighPlains.com: