Region 1 Rodeo comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Happy Rodeo Club held a Region 1 rodeo for the Texas Junior High and High School Rodeo Association Saturday, November 2.

Kids from all over the Panhandle showed up to participate in the rodeo for a chance to win a belt buckle and bragging rights.

“It really teaches these kids competition and how to work hard and achieve goals,” David Baumann, member of Happy Rodeo Club, stated.

Many young cowboys and cowgirls put on their boots and hopped on their horse to participate in various events the rodeo held.

“The kids are all participating in various events like calf roping and team roping events as well as barrels and pole bending, goat tying and then there’s some rough stock involved also,” Baumann said.

The kids compete for points that will go toward their year-end total for a chance to qualify for the state final, as well as prize money.

For participants like high school senior, Emery Mask, rodeo is a way of life.

“It’s a lot of hard work and then when you come to the rodeos and prove yourself, all the practice you’ve done it means a lot and I think that’s why we compete to prove to ourselves that we can do anything,” Mask.

Mask has been involved in rodeo her entire life. Something that is pretty common for this sport.

“A lot of these kids have started riding and roping and running barrels since they were 5 and six years old,” Baumann said.

For kids like Mask, lessons learned from competing in rodeo is beyond compare.

One of those lessons being partnership and trust, especially when riding her horse.

“It’s kind of unexplainable you kind of just click. the horse I have it’s taken a while for us to click but I think we’ve got it now ad it’s just really special,” Mask.

The rodeo will continue tomorrow at the Amarillo National Center.