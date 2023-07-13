AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Refugee Services of Texas (RST) announced that all of its offices will be closing. All clients in Amarillo and Dallas will be managed by the national refugee agency Church World Service (CWS).

“RST’s closing is happening in sort of phases, but our intent and what we’re doing has been to support each client with their needs. People have arrived at all different times. Of course, it’s so they’re at different stages of their process,” said Vice President of programs at CWS Katherine Rehberg. “So, I would say it’s, it’s ongoing rather than, you know, there being one date.”

According to Rehberg, at this point, CWS is not resettling new clients but is making sure current clients are getting the needed support.

“We are in Amarillo, to make sure that all clients who are already here have all of the services that they need. Making sure that anything that hasn’t yet been provided that they receive and making sure that the community as much as possible can be reassured that no one’s falling through the cracks,” said Rehberg.

Rehberg said that during the transition process taking place the main priority from both agencies is the clients.

“It’s people’s lives, and individuals need to understand and be reassured that they have a place to go and a place to be supported. So, it’s been our priority through this transition to work very closely with Refugee Services of Texas as they wind down services,” said Rehberg. “And that means working closely with the specific caseworkers the specific leadership in the offices, the existing partners or former partners, to just be as reassuring of presence as we can.”

Samuel Uwimana is a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has been in Amarillo for five years and was a client of RST. He said that he was shocked to hear that RST is closing and it has a huge impact on refugees who may have been waiting to come into the country and now have to wait longer to be resettled.

“Imagine if you’re waiting in line, waiting to be resettled in a peaceful country. But then something like this, like a crisis that you don’t have any power over happens. That means you’re going to spend more time in a camp. That means you’re going to be put on a on a on a pause,” said Uwimana.

Catholic Charites of the Texas Panhandle offers a refugee resettlement program that is actively still serving new and current clients across the Panhandle.

“Ultimately, there are people, there are people that deserve a community that is just for their wellbeing in their growth in their development. Resettlement is a person to me not a certain category or group or a different criteria. They’re just people who need help that are in our country, and we have the ability to serve them,” said Samantha Moreno director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Refugee Resettlement.

To find out more about the services that Catholic Charites of the Texas Panhandle provides you can visit them here.