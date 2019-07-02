Refugee Services of Texas Amarillo is asking for citizens to donate

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Projected Global Resettlement Report, more than 1.4 million refugees across the world will be in need to move from refugee camps to permanent homes.

Refugee services of Texas Amarillo has been open since 2008, helping to provide homes for people who have spent many years without one.

“We have clients that are in their 20’s and they have never been outside of a refugee camp,” Andrea Soliz, Area Director for Refugee Services of Texas in Amarillo, explained.

A problem they are facing is that they are in need of supplies such as clothing.

“They come here with nothing so we help with the initial resettlement we help with getting clothing, most all of that is donated,” Soliz stated.

Staff is finding many do not understand the meaning of what a refugee is and often refuse to donate.

“A refugee is someone who is running from persecution, it’s due to their religion, due to their land being overtaken so it’s someone fleeing due to persecution, fleeing for their lives,” Soliz said.

Amarillo takes in on average 300 to 500 people, per year.

Normally once a refugee reaches our area they then turn to the RST for help restarting their lives.

“Find an apartment and apply for social security and food stamps and Medicaid and find them a job,” Musaab Alkhaytt, Program Supervisor, stated.

After about two to three months refugees have a job and are on their own. This year the number of refugees in Amarillo has dropped to around 110, yet staff says they are still in need of help.

“They’ve been through a very bad situation outside this country so we have to do our best to help the people for a better future,” Alkhaytt said.

Staff at the Refugee Services of Texas in Amarillo said they are always in need of gently used clothing or toiletries.

For those looking to donate you may drop off items at 1101 Fritch Highway

Amarillo, Texas 79107.