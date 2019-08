Today is Red Nose Day.

You can buy red noses for $2 each at Walgreens, with proceeds to benefit Red Nose Day USA, a campaign to help children in need.

Take a photo with your red nose and use the #RedNoseDay or #NosesOn.

Tonight on KAMR Local 4, the 5th Annual Red Nose Day special is airing. The special features a star-studded cast coming together to raise money and change lives for children in need.