Red Cross providing relief for Tropical Storm Marco, Hurricane Laura

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall later today and Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall mid-week.

The American Red Cross said it is ready to help when the storms hit the gulf coast.

The Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle Chapter of the American Red Cross, Kiley Murray, said that nobody locally is going for physical support.

Murray said as a whole the Red Cross as deployed 400 volunteers to the coast.

The Texas Panhandle Chapter is in disaster fundraising mode for support and volunteers and teams from the area are on standby for support.

“Locally, our volunteers are the second wave of that, if you will. So we are backing those folks up. We will wait until landfall happens, see where the most disaster is and the need is and do that,” said Murray.

Murray said that the local area is willing to give and help out others in need in the state.

“I don’t think there has ever been a situation in the panhandle, let alone Texas, where we are not willing to step up and help. That’s what makes us great in the panhandle, right? Our neighbor always helps one another. Just the panhandle community spirit here is just phenomenal and it goes through the whole state,” said Murray.

Murray said if you donate money to the Red Cross, you can designate where it goes or in general to disaster services.

Murray said that COVID-19 has changed certain aspects of how they respond to emergencies, such as sheltering individuals and tackling more things virtually.

Murray said if you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit the American Red Cross’ website, which can be found at the following link.

