Now you don't have to dig through the big to pick out your favorite flavor! Sour Patch Kids is selling "just red" and " just blue" packages now.

If you’re the picky type who only wants their “Sour Patch Kids” candy in red or for that matter, only in blue. You’re in luck!

“Sour Patch Kids” candy packets are now being sold in “just blue” and “just Red.”

For the uninitiated, the red is cherry-flavored, and the blue is raspberry-flavored.

Right now the single-flavor packets are limited-edition and are only being carried by 7-Eleven.

There’s no word yet on whether they will expand to other stores.