TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Recovery Resource Center is coming to Taylor County next week to assist the victims of the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Red Cross is current working with local organizations such as Texas Baptist Men and Boots on the ground to gather resources and assess needs such as clean up, sheltering, and, more, and now that immediate needs are being met – they are starting to shift into long-term recovery planning.

Big Country Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster will be opening the Recovery Resource Center at Beltway Park South on Beltway South Road in Abilene next week.

“This assistance will include help with insurance claims, applications for financial aid, and more,” a press release explains.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the resources are asked to bring the following:

• Driver’s License or a form of identification

• Any pictures of property damage

• Insurance information including policy limits and deductible amounts

The center will be open from Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At least 27 homes have been destroyed by the Mesquite Heat Fire, which has burned an estimated 9,600 acres and remains 25% contained.