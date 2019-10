The cost of the average out-of-network ATM withdrawal has reached a new record high of $4.72, according to the latest bankrate.com checking account and ATM fee study.

That’s according to the latest bankrate.com checking account and ATM fee study.

The new average is $4.72.

This includes the ATM surcharge. The fee that ATM owners charge non-customers as well as the penalty banks charge their own customers to make out-of-network withdrawals.

Bankrate.com says the average is up 33-percent over the last decade.