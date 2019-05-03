Recipes for Your Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Incredible festivities, sizzling street foods, and colorful parades fill the streets of Mexico every year on May 5th. Increasingly, Americans have adopted many traditions of the holiday that Mexicans and Mexican-Americans hold so near and dear- specifically the food. No one knows more about Mexican cuisine (and great cooking in general) than the world-renowned chef, Aarón Sánchez. Chef Aarón’s stories and recipes whisk us away to his own family kitchen growing up, and fill our senses with the tastes and smells of his legacy and heritage.

