Recent rains add ~1.5 Billion gallons of water to Lake Meredith

Recent rain has brought nearly 1.5 billion gallons of water to Lake Meredith.

The lake has gained nearly eight inches from May 30 to June 6.

The lake currently sits at a depth of 76.58 feet.

According to CRMWA, nearly 10,000 acre-feet has been added to the volume of the lake in the last month.

The National Weather Service office in Amarillo reports the addition of nearly eight inches has added 1,494,026,835 gallons to the lake.

Lake Meredith Stats

Current Depth (6-4-2019):

76.36 feet

Current Volume (6-4-2019):

244,930 acre feet

Record High (April 1973):

101.85 feet

Record Low (8-7-2013):

26.14 feet

Lake Meredith Level Link