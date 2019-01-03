Rebuilding Bones With 3D Printing

(KVOA) A University of Arizona researcher is inventing ways to use 3D printing to regrow bone.



By using a combination of 3D printing and adult stem cells, Dr. John Szivek hopes this will help injured combat veterans, cancer patients, and victims of serious injuries.



“We developed the idea that maybe we could put in a scaffold that regenerates bone very quickly by adding stem cells from the patient, their own stem cells and by adding some calcium particles and using a pattern that would cause the bone to grow really quickly,” he says.



The 3D plastic bone shaped frames called scaffolds are locked in place with two screws and a rod that can all be easily removed when bone forms over the scaffold.



“After about six months your body tends to give up producing new bone and starts producing scar tissue so if we can cause healing to occur really quickly we can save the patient from having that problem,” Szivek explains.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2SzP8ZY