Real-Time Headphone Language Translators

Listen up techies.

These new translator gadgets are the voice of the future.

Some tech companies taking over the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week with devices which will help make speaking in different languages easier.

Waverly Lab's "Pilot" headphones translate fifteen languages.

People wearing the earpieces can speak to each other using their own language.

The "PockeTalk" device looks more like a smartphone and can translate 74 languages.

Universal translators like these can turn from concepts in science fiction movies to reality with advances in machine learning technology.

Waverly Lab officials say roughly 35,000 pairs of "Pilot" headphones have sold in under a year.