AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A mobile home is a destroyed and another is heavily damaged after a fire in south Amarillo.

It happened around just before 2 p.m. on the 3700 block of Beta Ln.

According to the Randall County Fire Department, the fire was called under control at 3:24 p.m.

A travel trailer on the property was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.