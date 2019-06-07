Rattlesnake season in the panhandle

Warmer weather on the High Plains usually means cold-blooded animals like rattlesnakes will be out.

There’s been an increase in people reporting rattlesnake sightings and even snakes biting their furry friends.

These bites if not treated properly can lead to death since they are a venomous snake.

Fortunately, most of these bites can be avoided by taking the proper precaution.

“Just be conscious of where you’re walking, be alert, if you do happen to one give him space,” Shane Lewis, State Game Warden in Potter County, explained.

When you see a snake you should never touch it or try to remove it yourself.

“In most circumstances with bites on snakes if they don’t know you’re there it’s generally called a warning bite so the warning bite is generally venomless because venom is very expensive for a rattlesnake to produce,” Lewis said.

Reptile handler, Mike Lusk, said the best thing to do when seeing any snake is to simply leave it alone

“Usually they’re not going to bother you as long as you don’t bother them,” Lusk said.

As far as your pets go be sure to keep a vet contact near you in case an emergency like a snake bite occurs.

“Have a veterinarian on standby somebody that you know that you can take your pet to just in case,” Lusk stated.

Rattlesnakes often go where the food is so sure to clear your yard of any rodents.

“Mice and rats around homes will bring them in so just controlling that around your home will help,” Lewis said.

For people, the best thing to do is try not to elevate your heart rate.

“It’s a big thing to remain calm get in a cool area, get medical attention as fast as possible,” Lewis explained.

Another thing to keep in mind when hiking or going to areas with limited cell phone signal is to always let someone know where you are going before you leave.