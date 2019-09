AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shakehands Pong in Amarillo hosts ping pong tournaments once a month. The league got its start in Jeff Wyrick's garage, with no initial intention of being a competitive league.

"I really did it just to kinda get my group of friends together. It really started when we had a table in my garage I was about to sell, and I figured we'd just give it one last run, we had such a good time we decided to do it the next month and then we just did it every month after that and it just started growing," Wyrick explained.