CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced that “Run! The Cops are here!” 5K and 10K fun run or walk will be held around 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 starting at Joe Taco in Canyon.

According to an RCSO flyer, guests can register for the event online up until October 7. Packet pickup will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7th at Joe Taco in Amarillo. Packet pickup will also be the last day to register. RCSO encourages guests with paper entries to mail them in by October 3 but will accept them at packet pick up.

RCSO said this year they will also include a 1-mile walk

Officials said standard registration will be priced at $25, for Lone Star runners club members $20, and for Active Military, Veterans, Police, Firefighters, EMS, and Dispatchers $15. RCSO said there will be no race day registration.

RCSO said this run proceeds will go to the RCSO Employee Assistance Fund and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle.

After the run, a party will be held at Joe Taco on the patio in Canyon with awards, cornhole, a raffle, and live music from James Owens and Rhett Uhland according to RCSO.

Officials said medals will go for top overall female and male. Each age group will give one medal to the top female and male in that age group. The age group include; 1-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-99.

