Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for Othoria Whitley Hopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 30-year-old Othoria Whitley Hopes.
Hopes is wanted on three warrants out of Randall County:
- MTP / Aggregated Criminal Mischief, More than $1500, Less than $20,000
- Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
Hopes is 5’6″, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
