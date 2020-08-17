Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 24-year-old

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person.
Hayden Benjaman Bax, 24, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 7.
Bax is 6’3″, 225 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officials said he is possibly in a white 2009 Toyota Camry 4-door with Texas license plates MTP-3177.
Anyone with information is asked to call 806-468-5858 and speak with Sgt. Byron Towndrow at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
