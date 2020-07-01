Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for Elisha Johnson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 40-year-old Elisha Johnson.

Johnson is wanted on a Probation Violation on two counts:

  • Count 1- Lesser Included Offense of Indecency w/ a Child by Sexual Contact
  • Count 2- Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child Causing Imminent Danger/Bodily Injury

Johnson is 5’9″, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

