Randall County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fair

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office hosted a job fair on Saturday, June 15.

This was a job fair for people who have ever considered a career in criminal justice. They opened their doors so people could tour the entire Sheriff’s Office and jail.

There were patrol vehicles, the Bearcat, a robot, drones, the Mobile Command Vehicle, and Rek, the K-9.

Participants were encouraged to bring their driver’s license, social security card and birth certificate in case they wanted to apply for a job on the spot.

They were taking applications for Patrol, Corrections, Medical (EMT, LVN, RN), Clerical, Dispatch and various volunteers.

The event started at 11 a.m. and there were food trucks available for lunch.