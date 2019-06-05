Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for James Green

Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 44-year-old James Odis Green.

Green is wanted out of Randall County for Abandoning / Endangering a Child Criminal Negligence.

Green is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

