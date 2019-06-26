Randall County Sheriff’s Department: Damon Tolbert now in custody

The 23-year-old is wanted out of Randall County for Assault on a Family / Household Member Impeding Breath / Circulation.

UPDATE: According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Damon Skyler Tolbert is now in custody.

ORIGINAL:

Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Damon Skyler Tolbert.

The 23-year-old is wanted out of Randall County for Assault on a Family / Household Member Impeding Breath / Circulation.

Tolbert is 5’8″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into our friends over at Amarillo Crime Stoppers. That number is 374-4400.