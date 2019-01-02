Randall County Sheriff's Office Looking for Woman Wanted for Felony Probation Violation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Elizabeth Ashley Ward, 38.
Officials said Ward is wanted on a Felony Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram.
She is described as 5'2" with blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on where Ward is, contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office or Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
