News

Randall County Sheriff's Office Looking for Woman Wanted for Felony Probation Violation

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 12:33 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 12:33 PM CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Elizabeth Ashley Ward, 38.

Officials said Ward is wanted on a Felony Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram.

She is described as 5'2" with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Ward is, contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office or Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News