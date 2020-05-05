Randall County Sheriff indicted; charged with Abuse of Official Capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been indicted in Randall County.

According to jail records, he was been charged with Abuse of Official Capacity greater than or equal to $150,000 and less than $300,000.

Richardson is not running for re-election.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

