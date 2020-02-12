CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Senior Spelling Bee was today at Canyon Intermediate.

The students who competed previously won at their school levels.

“Well, I had some really great competition,” said Daxton Betzen, winner of the spelling bee and 7th grader at Westover Park. “I mean, all the final four, so talented and having the runner up be from Westover, I feel like we did our school proud, and I really enjoyed being here this afternoon.”

The winner and the runner up are both from Westover Park Jr. High.

They will be competing in the upcoming regional spelling bee.

