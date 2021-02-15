Randall County offices closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Judge Christy Dyer announced the ordered closing of Randall County offices Tuesday Feb. 16, due to the ongoing frigid temperatures and additional forecasted snow across the area.

According to a press release, although all county offices will be closed, emergency services provided by the Randall County Fire Department and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office will remain fully operational.

