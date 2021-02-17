Randall County offices closed Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County announced its offices will be closed through the end of the week to help energy conservation efforts during this frigid cold snap.
According to a press release, while county offices will be closed, the Randall County Road and Bridge, Sherriff’s Office and Fire Department will all be fully operational.
Officials are asking residents to be mindful of your usage and to follow these conservation tips:
- Turn your thermostat to 68° or below
- Businesses should minimize usage
- Lower your water heater to 120°
- Never use an oven or gas stove to heat your home
- Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use
- Reduce shower time and avoid baths
- Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer ,oven and dishwasher for the next few days
- When in use limit opening the oven door
- Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning
- Avoid using natural gas for the fireplace, if possible
- If you have a pool, do not use your pool heater. Instead run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate water and prevent freezing
In addition to Randall County offices, the City of Canyon and the Canyon Independent School District also closed their facilities earlier this week, to ease the stress on Texas’ power grid.
