Randall County offices closed Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County announced its offices will be closed through the end of the week to help energy conservation efforts during this frigid cold snap.

According to a press release, while county offices will be closed, the Randall County Road and Bridge, Sherriff’s Office and Fire Department will all be fully operational.

Officials are asking residents to be mindful of your usage and to follow these conservation tips:

Turn your thermostat to 68° or below

Businesses should minimize usage

Lower your water heater to 120°

Never use an oven or gas stove to heat your home

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use

Reduce shower time and avoid baths

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer ,oven and dishwasher for the next few days

When in use limit opening the oven door

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning

Avoid using natural gas for the fireplace, if possible

If you have a pool, do not use your pool heater. Instead run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate water and prevent freezing

In addition to Randall County offices, the City of Canyon and the Canyon Independent School District also closed their facilities earlier this week, to ease the stress on Texas’ power grid.