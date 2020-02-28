Randall County Fire puts out dryer fire at Youth Center of the High Plains

AUSTIN (KXAN) — "Super Tuesday," the day when 14 states (including Texas) hold their primary elections, is closing in, and candidates are feverishly trying to get their message out to voters.

March 3 is a big day, especially for Democrats fighting for the party's nomination for President. They'll be hard on the campaign trail from now until Tuesday, and we've got a list of where each of the candidates will hold rallies.