Randall County Fire puts out dryer fire at Youth Center of the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Automatic aid from Amarillo Fire Department was requested due to the building being a high occupancy load facility.

Upon arrival, it was found the fire was inside a commercial clothes dryer and the fire was quickly contained by RCFD firefighters. Smoke was found throughout the facility and crews worked to ventilate the building. No damage to the building was found and only the dryer unit was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

