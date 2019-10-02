Randall County Sheriff’s Department arrests seven in Hope Road burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday afternoon, Randall County deputies responded to a burglary in progress on the 16600 block of Hope Road.

The caller stated that they saw numerous male suspects enter a residence through the back yard, and a white vehicle that dropped the suspects off, had left the residence.

Deputies stopped the white vehicle near the scene, and as other deputies approached, the caller told dispatch that the suspects were running away from the house through an open field.

Deputies located the suspects hiding behind a fence at a nearby residence and took all of them into custody. Five of the suspects are juveniles and were transported to the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Two adult suspects were arrested for Burglary of a Habitation. The driver of the white vehicle, suspect Flores, was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Omar Abdirzak Saidi