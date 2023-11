WOLFFORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall Lady Raiders punched their ticket to the UIL Class 4A state tournament after taking care of Stephenville three sets to one on (22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 32-30) Saturday in the Region I-4A Tournament finals at Frenship High School.

The Randall Raiders will continue to defend their Class 4A championship from 2022 now heading into their state semifinal game vs. Solado (39-10) at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m.